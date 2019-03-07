Foothills Tourism Association Looks to Attract Outsiders

A local group is looking to promote the many facilities, businesses, and activities here in the Foothills.

Founded earlier this year, the Foothills Tourism Association initially started as a group of business owners who decided to pool their resources and work together in order to boost tourism in the Foothills.

Judy Kolk, owner of Kayben Farms, says the Foothills has quite a lot to offer for potential tourists.

"We have agri-tourism operations, we've got cottage wineries, we've got distilleries, we've got places like the Dawgs stadium, but we've never collectively gotten together and said 'let's band together and really create a group that can showcase this area and all the thinges that there is to do, together.'"

They held their first meeting on Monday, March 4th, and Kolk says they're already seeing lots of support.

"We had industry partners, Chambers of Commerce, and then various levels of government, so municipalites, memebrs of Travel ALberta, and even memers of our Federal Government, so we're going to figure out exactly how to market this region to the province and the country."

The Foothills Tourism Society is currently seeking new members, of which there are three different classifications. Click here for more information.

