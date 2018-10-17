Foothills Stores Not Ready For Marijuana's Big Day

Wednesday, October 17, marks the first day Canadians will be able to buy cannabis legally.

However for residents in High River and Okotoks looking to buy some legal bud, you're going to have to head into Calgary.

No cannabis stores in Okotoks or High River will be opening in time for the legalization.

So far, just two in Calgary, six in Edmonton, three in Medicine Hat, Two in Fort Saskatchewan on one each in Devon, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove and St. Albert will open up Wednesday.

In High River five cannabis stores have been approved, while one remains pending approval.

They won't open until after the deadline has passed.