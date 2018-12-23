Foothills SNAPS Reflects On A Busy Year

Details
Category: Local News

2018 was a busy year for the Foothills SNAPS crew, who work in High River and across the Foothills County to provide assistance to special needs families from the edge of Calgary, all the way to Claresholm.

Executive Director for SNAPS Orvella Small says, they've been consistently working to assist a greater amount of families in the area, while still keeping the lights on.

"We had an increase in families, around fifty extra families in total this year. The other busyness, is making sure we have that funding in place, so constantly applying for grants, but that's what comes with being a charity. We're grassroots, so that's what happens."

With the expansive area of focus, Small says, SNAPS will be aiming to add a few more team members to their workforce.

"We'll probably be adding to the staff to make that happen. We kind of need to find a staff person for Claresholm, and offer the services in a more relevant way, by not being on the highways so much, so we can stay in the communities."

The crew will also be kicking off the year of 2019 with the "Show the Love Heart Gala", where participating family members can donate their artwork to be auctioned off in the fundraiser.

Small says, it's going to be a big event.

"We'll have a live auction, music, food and a silent auction. We have an auctioneer, Jimmy Smith who donates his time and usually Charlie Brown emcees from Sun Country 99.7 and AM 1140."

Small says, SNAPS couldn't do it without continued community support.

"I think it's important to say thank you, to everyone who supported us throughout 2018. Without volunteers, businesses and other organizations around, the work that we do wouldn't be as successful, so we'd like to thank everyone who supported SNAPS in 2018."

 

Send us your news tips, story ideas and comments at [email protected]

More Local News

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Santa will be taking a break this Christmas Eve to join Okotoks Emergency Services in the Annual Santa Claus Parade. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says they've changed the route this year to…

Foothills SNAPS Reflects On A Busy Year

2018 was a busy year for the Foothills SNAPS crew, who work in High River and across the Foothills County to provide assistance to special needs families from the edge of Calgary, all the way to…

Yellow Vest Protests

The yellow vest movement has been going on for weeks now and even though it has been shrouded by recent events in France, Canadians want to give this movement a better light by holding peaceful…

Holidays Mean Changes To Waste Collection Schedule

Okotoks residents will have a few changes to their waste collection schedule in the coming week due to the holidays. There will be regular collection on Christmas Eve Mon. Dec. 24 and residents who…

Town Closures Yule Need To Know

Okotoks residents can expect closures over the holidays at a few Town facilities. From Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day, the Municipal Centre, Operations Centre, RCMP and Municipal Enforcement…

Local Game Farmers Discuss Chronic Wasting Disease

A local couple settled a few minutes South of Black Diamond are operating a full-scale elk ranch and have done so since 1989. The North Fork Elk Ranch is owned and operated by Pat and Tanis Downey,…

First RCMP Check Stop Following New Alcohol Screening Laws

RCMP set up a check stop on the edge of town near Holy Trinity Academy on the night of December 21st, 2018. The check stop was the first stop conducted in Okotoks since new Mandatory Alcohol…

Okotoks Fire Department Sees Slight Increase To Calls

A slight increase in call volume for the Okotoks Fire Department last week. Okotoks Fire Chief, Ken Thevenot, says these numbers are a little bit higher than last year's. "A pretty average week for…

TELUS Wraps Up Work for the Year

TELUS is wrapping up their work in Okotoks for the year. Their PureFibre project has been underway since Spring, and will be concluded as scheduled. They will return in Spring of 2019 for remediation…

Hospice Receives A Boost From Okotoks First Reponders

The Foothills Country Hospice received a generous donation from the Okotoks Fire Department and Municipal Enforcement this week. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says they get together each year…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login