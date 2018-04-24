Foothills SNAPS Celebrates Book Launch

Foothills SNAPS is celebrating their book release.

The book, titled In Pursuit of the Ordinary... A Journey to an Inclusive Alberta, is part of a Canada 150 project.

Orvella Small, Executive Director of SNAPS, says the initiative is called We All Belong.

"It was looking at inclusion and diversity across Alberta for the last 150 years. What we ended up doing was interviewing people who were nominated by others across the province to have them tell their story of inclusion and where it's been, where it's at, and where they think it's going to go to."

The book features stories from 21 people including Nanton's Chris Koch and High River's Sheena Small.

Small says the book is a great way to commemorate a major milestone for the organization.

"This is our twentieth year of serving the Foothills so the book will be a legacy for us as we move forward to be able to share a project we've done in a very short period of time."

The book is a testament to the organization's hard work as it was completed over a timeline of only six months.

In Pursuit of the Ordinary... A Journey to an Inclusive Alberta can be purchased from SNAPS office in High River for $40.

