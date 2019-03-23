Foothills Rural Crime Watch Association Host Their AGM Monday

For anyone who would like to learn about how to help in the fight against rural crime in the Foothills, Monday is the day to mark on your calendar.

The Foothills Rural Crime Watch Association is hosting its annual general meeting on Monday, March 25th, 7 p.m. at the Oddfellows Hall.

President Don Larson is hoping they can fill several vacancies on their board and get some up-to-date information about rural crime with guest speaker High River RCMP Sergeant Ryan Dlin.

Larson says groups like this help to bring awareness to rural crime.

"The purpose behind rural crime watch is not to act like an arm of enforcement or branch of the RCMP," said Larson. "That's not its mandate. It is simply to be a form for public awareness and dissemination of information."

Larson says they are working on a project to share information with their 100 paid members and over 3,000 facebook followers.

"We are working on a fan out system and we are just trying to figure out the best way to deliver that fan-out system. There are a number of options that are available to us so we are just trying to fully explore those before we decide which way we are going to go."

The group meets on the last Monday of the month at the Co-op at 7 p.m. and they are in need a vice president, a secretary, a treasurer and two members at large.

