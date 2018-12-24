Foothills Regional Victim Services Receives Generous Holiday Boost

A group of women in the Foothills community have managed to raise $4,800 dollars for a longstanding local organization that assists victims of crime.

The 100 Women Who Care presented the cheque on Friday December 21 at the Okotoks RCMP office, to the Foothills Regional Victim Services (FRVS).

Founder of the Foothills chapter Karen Lovegood, started the organization back in 2015 and has since worked with local women in the area to help support non-profit organizations.

Each member of the organization contributes $100 to each community donation and as a group, the women decide which non-profit receives the sum of donations.

This year one of the group's members Tina Tulloch nominated FRVS, an organization who works with victims of crime by providing practical support, emotional aid and assistance in dealing with the court system.

FRVS works closely with local RCMP detachments and has been serving the area of Okotoks, High River and the Foothills since 1992.

