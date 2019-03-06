Foothills MP Raises $10,000

Details
Category: Local News

Local Foothills Conservative MP John Barlow hosted a hockey game raising $10,000 for local charities.

Saturday, February 23 saw Barlow host the Enmax Hometown Hockey charity event.

Some notable figures who participated in the -20 degree weather were Calgary Confederation MP Len Webber, Banff-Airdrie MP Blake Richards, High River's very own chuckwagon racer Jordie Fike, and NHL player Tyler Sloan.

The funds raised were distributed to local charities like the A-T Childrens Project, the Flames Foundation, and KidSport Okotoks.

Barlow thanked the numerous volunteers saying "I cannot say enough about our volunteers, sponsors and, of course, the players who braved the brisk night to hit the ice and help us support some important local charities."

Barlow hopes to make the game an annual event.

