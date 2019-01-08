Details
Category: Local News

The Salvation Army Foothills is celebrating a successful kettle campaign.

The campaign began Nov. 21 and ran Mon.- Sat. each week until Christmas Eve with three locations in Okotoks (Costco, Sobeys, and Walmart) and three in High River (No Frills, Co- Op, and Sobeys).

The campaign raised a total of $110,088.25, with just under half of that total being raised in the final week.

Lt. Chad Cole says the kettle campaign sets the organization up to be able to serve families throughout the year.

"These funds are used throughout the year, so last the six week kettle campaign funded our family services unit for six months. The funds are put to good use and we spread them as far as we can and last year they covered 50 per cent of our operating budget."

Cole and his wife Lisa have been with the Salvation Army in the Foothills for about a year and a half and he says they are amazed at the support.

"My wife and I have been floored by the amount of support and engagement from the community. It's incredible to see them rally behind the Salvation Army and all that we do, and that's how we're able to offer the services that we do.

Cole adds the organization is grateful for their volunteers who donate their time to ring bells for the campaign.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Foothills Kettle Campaign A Success

The Salvation Army Foothills is celebrating a successful kettle campaign. The campaign began Nov. 21 and ran Mon.- Sat. each week until Christmas Eve with three locations in Okotoks (Costco, Sobeys,…

Okotoks RCMP Warn Residents Of Recent Battery Thefts

Some recent thefts have prompted some reminders from the Okotoks RCMP regarding vehicles parked in the back of community residences. Sgt. Sukh Randhawa with the Okotoks RCMP Detachment, says…

RCMP On The Hunt For Smoke Thief

High River RCMP are on the look-out for a man they say robbed the Circle K on 5th Street of a couple of cartons of smokes back on Thursday, December 27. They say around 10:20 that night, the man…

Complete Renovation Of Riverside Park Aims For Inclusion

A new playground at Riverside Park in Okotoks has been developed to provide an inclusive play area for children and caregivers of all ages and abilities. Bridget Couban, Landscape Inspector for the…

Town Weighs In On Recent Business Closures

Many small business owners are feeling the effects of the economic downturn, some right here in the Okotoks community. Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says…

Understanding The Winter Blues

This is a time of year many may be feeling the impact of Seasonal Affective Disorder. SAD can be attributed to less daylight, less time spent outdoors, bills from Christmas spending coming in, and…

Okotoks RCMP Investigating Attempted ATM Theft At Rec Centre

Okotoks RCMP are investigating an attempted ATM theft that took place at the Okotoks Recreation Centre on New Years Day. At 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, police say a man driving an older white van broke into…

Building Children's Confidence Through Dog Tales

Literacy for Life has put the call out for four legged volunteers. They are in need of dogs to help them with their Dog Tales program where they go into schools and libraries in the Foothills and…

Chamber Looks Back On A Successful 2018

The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce had a successful year in 2018, highlighting several successes along the way. Sara Noyes, President of the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce, says…

Reservoir Water Levels Low

The town of Black Diamond and Turner Valley are looking to local residents and business owners to help restore water levels in the reservoir. Over the past months, the water level has reached lower…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login