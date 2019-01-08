Foothills Kettle Campaign A Success

The Salvation Army Foothills is celebrating a successful kettle campaign.

The campaign began Nov. 21 and ran Mon.- Sat. each week until Christmas Eve with three locations in Okotoks (Costco, Sobeys, and Walmart) and three in High River (No Frills, Co- Op, and Sobeys).

The campaign raised a total of $110,088.25, with just under half of that total being raised in the final week.

Lt. Chad Cole says the kettle campaign sets the organization up to be able to serve families throughout the year.

"These funds are used throughout the year, so last the six week kettle campaign funded our family services unit for six months. The funds are put to good use and we spread them as far as we can and last year they covered 50 per cent of our operating budget."

Cole and his wife Lisa have been with the Salvation Army in the Foothills for about a year and a half and he says they are amazed at the support.

"My wife and I have been floored by the amount of support and engagement from the community. It's incredible to see them rally behind the Salvation Army and all that we do, and that's how we're able to offer the services that we do.

Cole adds the organization is grateful for their volunteers who donate their time to ring bells for the campaign.

