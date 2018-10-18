Foothills Food Banks Receive Boost From Shrine Club

Food banks in the Foothills received a boost from the Foothills Shrine Club.

The Okotoks, High River, Black Diamond, and Nanton food banks were gifted with $500 each.

George Garbutt, Secretary of the Foothills Shrine Club, and Dave Mospany, President, say they Shrine Club supports a variety of other initiatives.

"Boys and Girls Club is one that several of the Shrine units support." says Garbutt.

"We also support the Wish Foundation as well, and Pace Kids in Calgary. We're philanthropy world wide and we also support the Children's Hospital in Montreal." Mospany explains.

Mospany says aside from donations, one of their biggest methods of raising funds to help support organizations is through casinos they're allocated by the AGLC.

"We are allocated casinos approximately every two years. We do a two day function where we volunteer our time and the Alberta Government provides us a percentage of the gaming proceeds from wherever we're allocated to for doing our volunteerism for the casinos and we're able to distribute the money to the local area."

Garbutt and Mospanny say they are overwhelmed with the support from the local organizations.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]