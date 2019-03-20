Foothills County Still Needs More Volunteer Firefighters

The Foothills County Fire Department has seen an increase in volunteers since the start of the "Do You Have What It Takes?" recruitment campaign, but are still looking for more people.

Fire Chief for the Foothills Fire Department, Jim Smith says the campaign has been a great success.

"The search so far for volunteer firefighters has just been absolutely great from the Foothills County folks. We've had some really good responses..."

Smith says the only thing you need to be a firefighter is the right attitude and the ability to get to the fire station quickly.

"The biggest requirements we have is a willingness to learn, be at least 18 years of age, and basically having the ability to get to the fire station. We take care of all the gear, we take care of all the training, we take care of all the uniforms, we take care of all that."

Smith says while the 2019 recruitment campaign has been a success, there is still a need for more people.

"Longview fire station is where we need people, right now we have, I believe it's 8 firefighters and we need 16."

If you're interested in becoming a firefighter go to: http://www.foothillsfiredepartment.ca/recruitment/