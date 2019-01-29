Details
Category: Local News

Commuters and travellers from the Foothills and surrounding areas are advised of upcoming construction closure for a bridge demolition and girder erection in the City of Calgary.

North and south bound lanes on Macleod Trail will be closed beginning on Friday, February first at 8 p.m., and will be in place until 6 a.m. on Monday, February fourth.

There will also be full closure of the ramp from eastbound Highway 22x to north bound Macloed Trail. These changes are are expected to increase traffic on surrounding community roads.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time, be prepared for increased congestion and are asked to be aware of crews and be patient. It is advised motorists explore different route options, if possible.

The work is expected to continue 24 hours per day until completion, and will allow for a bridge installation and will reduce future closures required for bridge construction.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

New Provincial Art Initiative Draws Fans At AHSFA

Staff and students at Foothills Composite High School are happy to see artists get recognition through the province's new Month of the Artist initiative. January now sees the spotlight shining on…

Foothills Commuters And Travelers Advised Of Upcoming Road Closure

Commuters and travellers from the Foothills and surrounding areas are advised of upcoming construction closure for a bridge demolition and girder erection in the City of Calgary. North and south…

Waste Pilot Project Data Presented To Town Council

Okotoks Town Council heard some recommendations at last Monday's meeting regarding the bi-weekly waste pilot project in the Mountainview and Woodhaven communities this past summer. Paul Lyons, Waste…

Okotoks and High River RCMP Join Calgary Police In Overnight Search For Car Thief

Okotoks and High River RCMP were kept busy in the early morning hours of Monday, January 28, looking for a suspect in a car theft. Sergeant Ryan Dlin, with the High River RCMP, says there was a…

High River RCMP Respond To School Bus Incident

High River RCMP are currently at the scene of a school bus that rolled onto its side on 690th Avenue just east of Highway 2. According to police, there were eight students on the bus. One was…

RCMP Look To The Public To Identify Robbery Suspect

The Foothills Mobility store on Centre Street in High River was the victim of a grab and run robbery Sunday, January 27. High River RCMP say they don't have much to go on at this point, but they and…

Road Closed Due To Collision

The Town of Okotoks is giving residents a heads up about a road closure. Traffic is blocked off in both directions on 338th Avenue, eat of 48th Street, due to a motor vehicle collision. First…

A Great Year In Store For The Okotoks And District Chamber Of Commerce

A great year is in store for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce after a successful Annual General Meeting this past Wednesday. Jayme Hall, Executive Director for the Okotoks and District…

Alberta Group Lobbies for a Unified School System

Since October of 2018, "Together for Students" has lobbied for a unified publicly funded school system. This would eliminate the Catholic school system, which Campaign Chair Pat Cochrane says would…

Okotoks Residents Contribute To Operation Christmas Child

This past year, Operation Christmas Child saw a total of 517,437 shoeboxes packed up by loving Canadians, and residents of Okotoks contributed 1,627 boxes to that total. The shoeboxes, which were…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login