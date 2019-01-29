Foothills Commuters And Travelers Advised Of Upcoming Road Closure

Commuters and travellers from the Foothills and surrounding areas are advised of upcoming construction closure for a bridge demolition and girder erection in the City of Calgary.

North and south bound lanes on Macleod Trail will be closed beginning on Friday, February first at 8 p.m., and will be in place until 6 a.m. on Monday, February fourth.

There will also be full closure of the ramp from eastbound Highway 22x to north bound Macloed Trail. These changes are are expected to increase traffic on surrounding community roads.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time, be prepared for increased congestion and are asked to be aware of crews and be patient. It is advised motorists explore different route options, if possible.

The work is expected to continue 24 hours per day until completion, and will allow for a bridge installation and will reduce future closures required for bridge construction.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]