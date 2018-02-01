Foothills Communities Agree to Share Chamber Space

High River Town Council is working with neighboring communities to ensure they'll have a place to meet in case of emergency or their council chambers are unavailable.

Council has passed a motion to sign a joint memorandum of understanding with the Town of Okotoks to share chamber space in the event either council was forced to find alternate room for meetings.

The move is part of the town’s Municipal Emergency Management Plan to ensure council has sufficient meeting space if its chamber was unavailable for whatever reason.

The memorandum states either town will provide space as needed to the other for minimal costs that would be covered by the displaced council.

Town documents show Council will pay for all expenditures related to the temporary move, including transportation and clean up, through its operating budget.

The Town signed a similar agreement with the Town of Nanton in December of last year and is working on others with the MD of Foothills and other communities in the region.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]