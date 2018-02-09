Foothills Comic Con Announces Their First 2018 Guest

The Foothills Comic Con has made their first official guest announcement for the 2018 event.

Dana Ormstrup, with the Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society, who are putting on the event for the second straight year, says it's a man with a long list of acting credits.

"Fred Keating! Guest number one! More to come! But, yup, October 13th at the Crescent Point Field House again. And Fred Keating everyone should take a look at, because he's a been everywhere kind of guy."

Ormstrup says Keating is very familiar with what they do.

Long time character actor Fred Keating is the first guest announced for the 2018 Foothills Comic Con. Photo IMDB.

"Fred has been an MC for a local FASD conference that happens every year in Alberta. And so, I met him quite a few years ago and just recently we started talking movie stars. So, he's pretty excited about supporting the cause and he has some really creative ideas to make it just a little bit different I think."

Keating has 89 credits to his name.

He's most well known for "Davinci's Inquest," but also for shows like "Battlestar Galactica, "V," "I Zombie" and "Damnation" among others.

The second annual Foothills Comic Con runs Saturday, October 13.