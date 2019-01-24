Foothills Children's Wellness Network Approaches 10th Year

Details
For 10 years, the Foothills Children's Wellness Network has promoted and supported early childhood development.

The FCWN has hosted numerous workshops and conferences, taken part in walk-in clinics, and provided support to countless families since their founding in 2009.

Debbie-Layne MacLeod, Community Development Coordinator with the FCWN says one goal of the network is to help parents identify development concerns early.

"One of those goals are to catch concerns early. Whatever little or big concern it may be, there are supports and services to catch concerns early. We also have a Navigator to help guide parents when they have concerns. So there's a real live person on the other end of the phone who can help to guide them to know where to go and what to do."

The network is planning something special for Family Literacy Day tomorrow at the Okotoks Public Library in the form of a cookbook. Christine Bates, Navigator with the FCWN says the cookbook came about after grandparents expressed in interest in cooking with their families.

"One of our priority groups in the last three years was the grandparents group. One of the initiatives they heard from the community through grandparents was that one of the opportunities they'd like to do with children is cook, so the FCWN grandparent group has been working on that cookbook for quite some time."

The cookbook consists of 13 Breakfast Recipes, 13 Meals & Sides Recipes, 13 Treat Recipes and a large list of snack ideas. All recipes are from Foothills residents. A picture and nutritional information is also included with each recipe. A preview will be available during Family Literacy Day at the Okotoks Public Library, with the book expected to be available at all three local libraries in February.

The Foothills Children's Wellness Network has a few events planned in the near future including their Report to the Community and their Care Matters Conference, both in March.

More information, including an event calendar can be found on their website.

 

