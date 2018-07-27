Foothills AIM Society Fundraiser A Success

A big Stampede event turned into a good day for the Foothills Advocacy in Motion Society.

They raised about $700 at a BBQ and family friendly event at the George in Okotoks during Stampede week.

Team Leader Lisa Hudson says that may not sound like a lot, but they can make it go a long way.

"It's huge. You know we're not for profit. So, every penny of that money will go into programming for people with developmental disabilities. And we're obviously in High River, Okotoks and Strathmore. So, yeah, every little bit helps. It was an amazing day."

The money was a big donation from the owners of The George.

At first, just the money from the dunk tank was going to go to Foothills AIM, but in the end, they decided that all the proceeds from the day would go to the group, which was a very big hearted thing to do says Hudson.

Hudson says events like this are a great way to highlight to the public what they do for the clients they serve here in the Foothills.