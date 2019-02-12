Five Facing Charges Following Incident West Of Turner Valley

RCMP from Okotoks, Turner Valley, and High River along with Police Dog Services and Calgary HAWCS joined forces to track down five suspects from an incident near Turner Valley last week.

On Feb. 7 at 3p.m., the suspects smashed multiple windows on a house and garage and stole items at a rural property southwest of Turner Valley and were interrupted by the homeowner.

The suspects fled in two cars and two members of the group were apprehended shortly after their vehicle hit the ditch on Highway 541 and attempting to run on foot.

It was determined the vehicle was stolen out of Calgary.

Two more suspects were apprehended near Cataract Creek in Kananaskis Country.

The second vehicle had not been stolen.

A day later on Feb. 8, Okotoks RCMP arrested the fifth suspect.

Police say Heidi Thomas, 22, of Calgary, Charlee Fernell, 23, of High River, Marcelo Manuel, 25, of Claresholm, Catlin Callahan, 34, of Calgary, and John Kirby, 37, of Calgary face 44 charges in relation to these events.

According to RCMP the charges include, but are not limited to, break and enter of a residence, disguise with intent, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction, possession of break-In instruments, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, and breach of probation.

Thomas and Manuel were released from custody and made their first court appearance in Turner Valley on Feb. 12.

Fernell, Callahan, and Kirby have been remanded into custody and made their first court appearance in Turner Valley on Feb. 12 as well.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]