  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks Town Council meets this afternoon, Feb. 12.

On the agenda today is a request for support from the Oilers Peewee Female "A" team to host the 2018 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships in Okotoks.

Council will also review a letter of support from The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association for the Government of Alberta to implement a new, more equitable police funding model.

Six bylaws are also on the table for council to hear and vote on this afternoon.

The meeting gets underway at 2:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Centre, a live stream can also be viewed on the Town's website.

For the full agenda click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Late Entry Into French Immersion Looks Like a Go

A proposed idea to start a late entry program into French Immersion in the Foothills School Division is proving to be a hit. If 20 to 25 grade 5 students enrol they will have a class in the fall of…

Parks Alberta Issues Avalanche Warning for K-Country

Heavy snowfall over the past few weeks has prompted Alberta Parks to issue an avalanche warning for Kananaskis Country. Backcountry enthusiasts are being advised to avoid affected areas in and around…

First February Council Meeting Gets Underway This Afternoon

Okotoks Town Council meets this afternoon, Feb. 12. On the agenda today is a request for support from the Oilers Peewee Female "A" team to host the 2018 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships in…

Residential Snow Removal Operations Start Again

It's back to square one for Town of Okotoks snow removal crews after all the precipitation last week and over the weekend. They're hitting the roads on Cimarron Boulevard between 32 Street and…

Missed Call Scam Hitting Albertans

If you've recently noticed a missed call on your cellphone from an international number, you're not alone as another phone scam is making the rounds. A lot of the calls are coming up as from Albania,…

OJ Students Keep Health Top Of Mind

Students at École Okotoks Junior High spent Friday, Feb. 9 getting well versed on all aspects of health. The school hosted its annual Wellness Conference, a full day event in which students learn…

Library Sports New Event to Celebrate Olympics

The Okotoks Public Library is inviting local readers to embrace the Olympic spirit. The library's Reading Olympics 2018 edition kicked off Friday and runs until February 25. Assistant Librarian Lara…

Okotoks Increases Hours Logged By Nearly 50% At Winter Walk Day

Winter Walk Day was a huge success this year. Close to 350 Okotokians logged walking time at the Pason Centennial Arena and Crescent Point Regional Field House on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Mark Doherty,…

Mini-Hawks Nab Spot In First Ever Elementary Cheer Provincials

The Dr. Morris Gibson Mini-Hawks cheer team are making history this year, competing in the first ever elementary level cheer provincials. The Mini-Hawks are the only division one cheer team…

MD of Foothills Looking to Change its Name

The Municipal District of Foothills wants to be known as Foothills County and they're applying to the province for the change. Reeve Larry Spilak says the pros and cons of the idea have been…

New Bill Could Help New Parents

The Federal Conservatives have introduced a new bill that could save new parents some big money on their taxes. The "Supporting New Parents Act" would allow new parents to claim, by way of a tax…

Bowl For Kids Sake Registration Now Open

Registration is open for the 2018 Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser, Bowl For Kids Sake. This year, BBBS Okotoks has a $10,000 fundraising goal which they're hoping to hit by having 20 teams…

Charges Laid in Connection with Cell Phone Store Incidents

Strathmore RCMP have charged six people in relation to incidents that occurred at cell phone retailers in Okotoks, High River, Olds and Strathmore recently. On December 27, Okotoks RCMP were called…

Foothills Comic Con Announces Their First 2018 Guest

The Foothills Comic Con has made their first official guest announcement for the 2018 event. Dana Ormstrup, with the Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society, who are putting on the event for the second…

Used Book Sale will Support the Okotoks Public Library

The Friends of the Okotoks Public Library are hosting a used book sale over the next few days. The popular event offers a wide selection of hundreds of used books, CD's and DVD's. Okotoks Public…

Alberta RCMP Remind Motorists Of Distracted Driving Dangers & Consequences

Motorists are being reminded to keep their hands on the wheel and attention on the roads. Last year, Alberta RCMP integrated traffic units issued 7,611 distracted driving tickets. This number has…

Snow Day For Strathcona-Tweedsmuir

Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School has sent a message out advising the school will be closed today. They're having a snow day due to poor road conditions around the school, and the forecast of continued…

Fish And Wildlife Officers Kill Cougar In Turner Valley

A cougar that's been spotted in Turner Valley over the past few months has been put down by Alberta Fish and Wildlife. On Sunday afternoon, officials made the decision to kill the cougar after it has…

More Snow Prompts Reminders From Fire Department

The Okotoks Fire Department is hoping residents can do them a huge favour with the recent snowfall. They're asking residents to please keep snow and ice removed from their sidewalks, pathways, and…

Continued Snow Events Hindering Snow Removal Progress

Snow clearing never seems to end for the Town of Okotoks this winter. Crews have finished up work on primary routes (Southridge Drive, Northridge Drive, and 32nd Street) from this past weekend's snow…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Construction Set To Start On New K-9 School

Hospice Celebrates 10 Years Of Caring

Okotoks Cell Provider Warns Of Buying Illegitimate Phones

Alberta Bans BC Wine

Construction Means Some Changes To The River Pathway System

Winter Storm Watch In Effect

Southland Announces Takeover Of On-It Transit System

Smoke Device Set Off In Foothills Composite High School On Monday

Okotoks Recognized With Sustainable Communities Award

Get Moving For Winter Walk Day

Mounties Nab Car Thief

Cell Phone Stores Urged To Use Caution

RCMP Request Cellular Stores Lock Down Today

Rotary Donation Helps Fill Food Bank Freezer

Albertans Help Shape Province's New Curriculum

Environment Canada Challenges Pekisko Pete's Prediction

Barlow Says Trudeau Needs To Pay Back Taxpayers

Woman Seeking Public's Help After Vehicle Theft In Drake Landing

Anderson Supports UCP Zero Tolerance Stand On Sexual Harassment

Notley Suspends Talks with BC Over Electricity

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Art Exhibit "Turgor" by Daniel Evans at the Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Art Exhibit "Pleasing Everybody All the Time" by Manny Blair at Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Nutrition - Let Food Be Thy Medicine

13 February 2018 6:15 pm - 7:15 pm

Foothills Centennial Centre, Okotoks





DivorceCare

13 February 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





Conducting an Effective Job Search Workshop

14 February 2018 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Claresholm Public Library





GriefShare

14 February 2018 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





Foothills Philharmonic Presents - Opposites Attract

16 February 2018 7:00 pm

Okotoks Alliance Church





Login