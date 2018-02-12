First February Council Meeting Gets Underway This Afternoon

Okotoks Town Council meets this afternoon, Feb. 12.

On the agenda today is a request for support from the Oilers Peewee Female "A" team to host the 2018 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships in Okotoks.

Council will also review a letter of support from The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association for the Government of Alberta to implement a new, more equitable police funding model.

Six bylaws are also on the table for council to hear and vote on this afternoon.

The meeting gets underway at 2:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Centre, a live stream can also be viewed on the Town's website.

