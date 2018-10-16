Fischer Quietly Confident Heading Into Today's Nomination Vote

Big day Tuesday, October 16, for the four UCP candidates running for the party's nomination in the Highwood Riding.

Among them is Carrie Fischer, the one time Okotoks Town Councillor, and the person who beat out Danielle Smith for the PC nomination in the 2015 election.

She says she's confident she can pull out a win again Tuesday.

"I'm really comfortable with where it's at. I think we're looking good. Again it's been tremendously encouraging and humbling to be out in the community and speaking with members and hearing that they've appreciated the work I've done in the past and that they're hoping that I can continue to do good work for them in the future."

Fischer will try to beat out former PC Riding Association President, R.J. Sigurdson, local business owner, Dean Leask and Incumbent MLA Wayne Anderson.

Voting for card carrying UCP Members goes from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Okotoks Centennial Centre.