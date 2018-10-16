Details
Category: Local News

Big day Tuesday, October 16, for the four UCP candidates running for the party's nomination in the Highwood Riding.

Among them is Carrie Fischer, the one time Okotoks Town Councillor, and the person who beat out Danielle Smith for the PC nomination in the 2015 election.

She says she's confident she can pull out a win again Tuesday.

"I'm really comfortable with where it's at. I think we're looking good. Again it's been tremendously encouraging and humbling to be out in the community and speaking with members and hearing that they've appreciated the work I've done in the past and that they're hoping that I can continue to do good work for them in the future."

Fischer will try to beat out former PC Riding Association President, R.J. Sigurdson, local business owner, Dean Leask and Incumbent MLA Wayne Anderson.

Voting for card carrying UCP Members goes from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Okotoks Centennial Centre.

More Local News

Fischer Quietly Confident Heading Into Today's Nomination Vote

Big day Tuesday, October 16, for the four UCP candidates running for the party's nomination in the Highwood Riding. Among them is Carrie Fischer, the one time Okotoks Town Councillor, and the person…

Town Of Okotoks To Participate In Foothills Region Homeless and Housing Survey

The Town of Okotoks will be conducting a survey on rural homelessness and housing needs in partnership with 15 other Foothills agencies. Debbie Posey, Community Wellness Manager for the town, says…

Volker Stevin Out Line Painting

Motorists in Okotoks can expect to see Volker Stevin crews out in town. Line painting started Monday afternoon and will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Trucks will be slow moving and other vehicles…

Vulcan Resident Wins Poker Lotto Jackpot

There was a winning hand dealt in a poker lottery ticket in Vulcan, as the winner Lawrence Johnson was awarded $110,550 for his "All in" ticket he purchased on August 25. Johnson purchased the poker…

Okotoks RCMP & HAWCS Start Week With Pursuit

Okotoks RCMP started their week off with a pursuit Monday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a call of a suspicious truck around 80th Street and Dunbow Road and also discovered a…

Second Annual Foothills Comic Con A Hit

The Second Annual Foothills Comic Con has come and gone with organizers calling it a success. The event is a fundraiser for the Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society and Executive Director, Danna Ormstrup,…

Small Business Week Gets Going Today In Okotoks

As Small Business Week gets underway today, the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce has plenty in store for local residents, business owners and community groups. Jayme Hall, Executive Director…

Sigurdson Says "Change" Is In The Air In Highwood

It's been a Summer of meet and greets and politics in the Highwood Riding for campaigning UCP candidates. It all comes down to the vote Tuesday, October 16, for the quartet of candidates looking to…

FCHS Students Look To Make Grad More Affordable

Grad is an expensive event and a group of students at foothills composite high school are working to make it more affordable. students who are part of the Comp's business class, came up with the idea…

Land West of Turner Valley Protected From Development

The White Moose Ranch in the Foothills west of Turner Valley, has signed with the Nature Conservancy of Canada to restrict future development of the land. About 800 hectares of land at the White…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login