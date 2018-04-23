First Responders Swapping Their Badges For Breakaways

Local emergency services will be playing the Battle of the Badges charity hockey game at the Pason Centennial arena tonight.

Fire, EMS and Police will be fighting it out for the win with all proceeds going to the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

Event organizer and RCMP officer Kurt Thomas will be playing with the RCMP and says he hopes the event has a good turnout.

"We have a ceremonial guard, the singing of O'Canada and a moment of silence all starting at 6pm and then the game should start right around the ten after six mark." Thomas said.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the foothills regional RCMP stations in Okotoks, Turner Valley and High River and at tthe doors after 5pm.