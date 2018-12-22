First RCMP Check Stop Following New Alcohol Screening Laws

RCMP set up a check stop on the edge of town near Holy Trinity Academy on the night of December 21st, 2018.

The check stop was the first stop conducted in Okotoks since new Mandatory Alcohol Screening laws were put into effect on December 18th.

Drivers were instructed to pull up to one of 5 spots where officers would administer the breathalyzer test.

The test consisted of the driver blowing into a plastic tube for 3-4 seconds. Results were given immediately, and driver would be on their way soon after.

The check stop was efficient, with drivers usually back on the road in no more than two minutes.

Sgt. Darrin Turnbull was on scene and said the check stop was conducted to educate the public on how these new laws will be implemented, and of course to educate residents not to drink and drive.

