Firefighters Face Tall Order For Stairclimb

A tall order for firefighters from the Foothills today as they complete the Bow Tower Stairclimb.

The annual event raises funds for Wellspring Calgary which provides support for families going through cancer treatment.

Ryan Kaiser, Okotoks firefighter, says it's all about mind set when tackling the 55 storey journey.

"The nice thing about the Bow Tower is it's a solid glass stairwell so as you're going up you see the city vanish below you and it opens up as you go up. Each floor of the Bow Tower has a little tid bit of information, like you've climbed the equivalent of a football field, so it kind of takes your mind off of what you're climbing."

He adds Okotoks firefighters will try to prepare for the event by climbing up and down the stairs at Okotoks Fire Station #2.

The stairclimb was created by someone who had a personal tie to cancer and its impact on firefighters.

"It was initiated by a lady who's brother was a Calgary firefighter and he lost his battle with cancer so she approached Wellspring and the Calgary firefighters and the stairclimb came to be." explains Kaiser.

Around 750 firefighters from all over North America take part in the event.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]