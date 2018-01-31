Fire Services Hopes Residents Will Educate Themselves On Opioid Crisis

Okotoks Fire Services is asking the community to educate themselves on the opioid crisis.

According to a report from Alberta Health Services, 462 people died in the province from fentanyl overdoses between Jan. 1 and Nov. 11, 2017.

Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says his team has come across overdoses and opioid related events recently.

"I just want to reach out to our citizens here in Okotoks and just put a message out to them that it could affect any families or persons, and that you might come across a situation of a crisis of that nature," he says. "Maybe it's time we look at educating ourselves a little bit more about what we can do if we do come across it, and some of the measures that can be taken if you do encounter somebody that is going through a crisis of that nature."

Thevenot says members of Fire Services who also attend medical responses are trained on using Nalaxone, a drug that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids.

"We've used it in the last month, and we've had two successful saves on it, that's an area that we are trained with."

Nalaxone kits are accessible at eight different locations within Okotoks.

"The kits are readily available for the public, it's a good practice for all of us to educate ourselves."

To learn more about the opioid crisis and for a listing of where to find Nalaxone in Okotoks click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]