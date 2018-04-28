Fire Department Takes On Ice Rescue Training

  • Print
The Okotoks Fire Department took advantage of the sunshine on Friday by performing hands on training outdoors.

The team was out at Crystal Shores Beach House practicing their ice rescue training.

Ryan Kaiser, fire fighter with the Okotoks Fire Department, says this type of training is key for being prepared.

"It's just a great way of keeping our skills up to date, we don't get to do it enough so being able to get out and do it in a safe and controlled environment is the best."

He adds it's the window of opportunity for these exercises is limited.

"There's only two times a year when we can get out here really, when the ice is first forming and when the ice is starting to break up, and that typically is when we will see a lot of the calls if we do get calls on ice."

The department doesn't receive a great deal of calls in regards to ice rescues which Kaiser credits to continued education and awareness.

