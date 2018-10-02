Fire Department Sees Increase In Calls For First Week Of Fall

The first week of fall brought more responses for the Okotoks Fire Department.

This past week they responded to 29 calls, which is up from 19 the previous week.

Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief of the Okotoks Fire Department, says each season brings a different dynamic of calls.

"We get into the spring we have grass fire season, summer there's different types of calls, and we get into the fall of course we're changing another season so we start to see more motor vehicle accidents because of the change, and medical responses are usually up a little bit this time of year because of the different season with different medical issues that go on."

Calls this past week included 19 medical responses, three alarm system activations, two fire responses, four motor vehicle collisions, and one public hazard.

