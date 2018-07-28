Fire Department Receiving Below Average Calls For This Time Of Year

The weekly report from the Okotoks Fire Department shows a slight decline in calls for this time of year.

Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief, says they responded to 15 calls, ranging from motor vehicle accidents to grass fires.

"We had three alarm system activations, six medical responses, two grass fires, two motor vehicle accidents and two fires we attended to," he said.

Thevenot says it was a pretty average week for the fire department, aside from the large structure fire on Knowles Avenue.

He says there is not currently a fire ban in Okotoks, but encourages residents to monitor the website for any changes.

"At this time, we do not have a fire ban on in town. We did receive some rain, so we're ok right now. Just check the website to see if there are any restrictions or bans on, as we monitor it very closely," said Thevenot.

