Fire Department Back To Regular Business After Fire Prevention Week

Even with the hustle and bustle of fire prevention behind them, it was still a busy week for the Okotoks Fire Department.

Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief at the Okotoks Fire Department, says this past week they responded to 27 calls.

"Making up that number was 15 medical responses, we had three fire responses, five alarm system activations, one hazmat call, and we attended three motor vehicle collisions."

He adds while these numbers are higher than average, they're consistent with what they have been seeing for the year.

The department wrapped up Fire Prevention Week on Oct. 13 with their annual open house which welcomed about 250 residents.

Thevenot says they were encouraging residents to sign up for free home inspections which cover all the bases.

"We point out any areas where there could be potential fires, look at furnaces and make sure filters are changed, hot water tanks and make sure no combustibles are stored close or on top of it, check dryer vents and kitchens, and just general house keeping. We talk about flammable liquid storage, gasoline or any type of chemicals, and answer any questions regarding detectors they have."

To book a free home inspection call the department at (403) 938-4066.

Residents can also still sign up for Safe Communities Alert Network which notifies them of local emergencies.

To sign up for SCAN click here.

