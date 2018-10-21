Details
Category: Local News

Even with the hustle and bustle of fire prevention behind them, it was still a busy week for the Okotoks Fire Department.

Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief at the Okotoks Fire Department, says this past week they responded to 27 calls.

"Making up that number was 15 medical responses, we had three fire responses, five alarm system activations, one hazmat call, and we attended three motor vehicle collisions."

He adds while these numbers are higher than average, they're consistent with what they have been seeing for the year.

The department wrapped up Fire Prevention Week on Oct. 13 with their annual open house which welcomed about 250 residents.

Thevenot says they were encouraging residents to sign up for free home inspections which cover all the bases.

"We point out any areas where there could be potential fires, look at furnaces and make sure filters are changed, hot water tanks and make sure no combustibles are stored close or on top of it, check dryer vents and kitchens, and just general house keeping. We talk about flammable liquid storage, gasoline or any type of chemicals, and answer any questions regarding detectors they have."

To book a free home inspection call the department at (403) 938-4066.

Residents can also still sign up for Safe Communities Alert Network which notifies them of local emergencies.

To sign up for SCAN click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Fire Department Back To Regular Business After Fire Prevention Week

Even with the hustle and bustle of fire prevention behind them, it was still a busy week for the Okotoks Fire Department. Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief at the Okotoks Fire Department, says this past week…

New Tax Credit Aimed At Rural Economic Development

The Province has come out with a new tax credit benefiting those who invest in their local communities. Alberta's Minister of Economic Development and Trade Deron Bilous, says it's the CEDC, or…

Nine Millarville Students Venture To Edmonton For 'We Day' Event

It was a long bus ride to Edmonton's Roger's Place for nine participating students in the Millarville Community School on October 12, who made the trip to attend the "We Day" event. Third grade…

Deadly Heart Disease in Dogs Might Be Linked To "Grain-Free" Dog Food

For those giving their furry friends "grain-free" dog food, you might want to think twice. Unusual cases of a potentially deadly heart disease have been occurring in dogs that have been eating…

Okotoks Youth Conference A Success

The first "Shaping the Vision" Okotoks Youth Conference saw a packed house today at the centennial centre. The conference sought to bring youth and adult voices together to shape a vision for the…

Local Business And Employees Help The Less Fortunate By Donating Tips

Some local business owners have embarked on a challenging journey that offers support to African orphanages, while one's family is attempting the adoption of an orphaned child. Wendy Badduke, one of…

Turner Valley RCMP Make Two Arrests On Outstanding Warrants

The Turner Valley RCMP had a busy day on Wednesday October 17, arresting two suspects wanted on several outstanding warrants. The first suspect, Michael Cote-Bouchard from Black Diamond was arrested…

Small Business Excellence Awards Brings Okotoks Business Owners Together

Okotoks business owners gathered together last night for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Excellence Awards at the Foothills Centennial Centre. Among the many recognized,…

Tucker Withdraws From FSD Byelection

Voters heading to the polls Monday, October 22, out in the west country won't really have much choice when it comes to who to elect for the vacant Ward One seat on the Foothills School Division. The…

CPA Expresses Concern Over Cannabis Use In Youth And Young Adults

The Canadian Psychiatric Association is looking to educate consumers about the possible mental health implications on youth and young adults following the legalization of cannabis this past…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login