Fifth Annual United Way Rooftop Rescue Gets Underway Today

Okotoks Mayor, Bill Robertson, and the Eagle 100.9's very own mid-day host, Tom Barker will embark on a chilly journey today in support of the Fifth Annual United Way Rooftop Rescue.

Cindy Gibson, Chair for the Okotoks United Way, says Mayor Robertson has been monumental in support of this event.

"We've had great support, mainly from our Mayor, he's been up there every year braving the weather, camping out in their tents with the heaters and blankets and goodies supplied that are hoisted up to the roof at Sobeys," she said.

Gibson says they have goal in mind that should be easily reached after last year's results.

"We're hoping to be able to raise $10,000 for the United Way" said gibson. Last year's goal was surpassed with the final total coming in at $13,000.

United Way representatives will be on location to collect donations, or the option to donate at the checkout will be available.

In addition, Sobeys will host an on location barbeque, will all proceeds going to the Untied Way in support of community programming.

Mayor Robertson and Tom Barker will be hoisted onto the roof of Sobeys Friday afternoon by the Okotoks Fire Department, who will return on Sunday to bring them back down.

