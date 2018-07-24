Feeding The Foothills A Success For The Okotoks Food Bank

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The annual Feeding the Foothills campaign wrapped up on July 12th with amazing results again in food and cash donations.

Sheila Hughes, Executive Director for the Okotoks Food Bank, says the annual campaign helps with shortages the food bank experiences at this time of year.

"It's the time of year when donations tend to go down, our shelves start to dwindle a bit, so this is our way to go out into the community with a list handy so people can provide us with the things that we're really short of right now," she said.

Hughes says this year has been a little more manageable in terms of need in the community.

"We're not seeing the massive increases like we did between 2014 to 2017, we saw a 117% increase in need. The month of August for us, the need really increases when everyone is getting ready to go back to school, it really means a lot to us to get the donations of things we're running short on," said Hughes.

Feeding the Foothills provided the Food Bank with a total of 2436 lbs. of food, along with $779 in donations over a five week period.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

