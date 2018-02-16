February Sees Emphasis On Heart Health In Women

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

February is Heart Month and this year the emphasis is being placed on heart disease in women.

According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, heart disease is the leading cause of premature death of women in Canada.

Kate Chidester, VP of Advocacy, Health, and Research for the foundation in Alberta, says many women are underestimating their risk factors.

"What we're finding is that women overall are at higher risk than they know they are," she says. "When we polled Canadian women we did find that among younger women, ages 19 to 29, their awareness of the seriousness of heart disease and their understanding it can be different for men and women was very low, so only 37% believe heart disease can be different for women than men."

Chidester adds women are more likely than men to die or to have a second heart attack within the first six months of a cardiac event.

There are some preventative measures people can take to get heart healthy.

"Being tobacco free and not smoking, trying to get in that moderate to rigorous exercise, eating your fruit and vegetables is very important and using whole foods, moderating your stress, knowing your blood pressure, and speaking to your physician about your family history."

Nine out of 10 people have risk factors for heart disease and stroke.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation currently has about 70 volunteers in Okotoks and is working to fundraise for new research on heart disease in women through events like the Big Bike.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Anderson Wants More Action From Feds In Trade Dispute

This trade war between Alberta and B.C. could have been averted if the Premier had listened to the UCP months ago. That from Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson, who says many in his party warned the Premier…

Students Working With Town On Traffic Safety Around Dr. Morris Gibson School

Students from Dr. Morris Gibson School are hoping their research on traffic safety around the school will result in changes from motorists. After traffic concerns were brought up at a school council…

Raiders Lacrosse Bouncing Back

The Okotoks Raiders are trying to move past the theft of over $200,000 from their bank accounts. Board Member, and former Calgary Roughnecks Owner, Brad Bannister, says they have a program to run,…

February Sees Emphasis On Heart Health In Women

February is Heart Month and this year the emphasis is being placed on heart disease in women. According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, heart disease is the leading cause of premature death of…

Go Unplugged This Family Day

The Town of Okotoks is encouraging residents to disconnect to reconnect this Family Day. On Monday, Feb. 19 Okotokians are encouraged to go "unplugged" for the day, putting away phones, computers and…

A Couple Of Changes To Foothills Comic Con in 2018

Organizers with the Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society are already gearing up for the 2nd Annual Foothills Comic Con this October. The Society's Executive Director, Danna Ormstrup, says they're going to…

Kinettes Spa Raffle Brings Boost for Food Banks

Food banks in both Okotoks and High River will be getting a boost thanks to fundraising efforts by Foothills Kinettes. The group hosted a spa raffle that kicked off before Christmas and wrapped up…

Ski Accident Claims Life Of 10-Year-Old

A tragic incident at Castle Ski Resort has resulted in the death of a young girl. On Tuesday morning just before 11:30, Pincher Creek RCMP and EMS received reports a 10-year-old girl had sustained…

Protect Your Business From Cyber Criminals

There's an epidemic of local businesses suffering from cyber attacks. That from David Swan, the Director of the Cyber Intelligence Defence Centre in Vulcan. He says he's been kept very busy lately.…

RCMP Looking For Information in Cold Case Murder

RCMP Major Crimes Division is hoping the public can help solve a 16 year-old cold case murder. Cpl. Hal Turnbull says they are looking for information about the death of Adrienne McColl's who was…

Snowfall Warning Issued For Okotoks

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of the region as 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected tonight. "A system moving along the BC/Alberta border will bring snow, at times heavy, to…

Blast Of Winter Causing Problems On Area Highways

UPDATE: Highway 1 from Strathmore to Gleichen is now open. Weather conditions are still causing icy roads and reduced visibility. Bassano RCMP are also advising motorists of extreme winter driving…

More Charges Against Alleged Cell Phone Thieves

At least three people already facing seven charges around thefts from cell phone stores in the Foothills, are facing more charges from High River RCMP. High River RCMP Constable Jill Mills says 19…

Snow Squall Warning Ended

UPDATE 12:59: Snow squall warning has ended. Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for the Foothills. The warning was issued just before 11:30 a.m. as periods of brief but intense…

February Surpassing Average Snowfall Amounts

Only two weeks into the month and the Foothills has already more than doubled average snowfall amounts. December saw a snowfall of 32 centimetres which was double the average of 16, January brought…

New Signs Hope To Increase Speed Limit Compliance

Okotoks Municipal Enforcement are working towards raising awareness to visitors about the speed limit in Okotoks, which is 40 km/h unless otherwise posted. Amendments have been made to the Traffic…

Barlow Says Feds Aren't Doing Enough In Pipeline Fight

Foothills MP John Barlow isn't too impressed with the Prime Ministers lack of action in the ongoing dispute over pipelines between Alberta and B.C. Barlow says Justin Trudeau needs to step up. "We…

"Safer Spaces" Making A Difference For Abused Women

The Province's "Safer Spaces" program is proving to be a good one for women suffering from domestic abuse. The program allows women suffering abuse to break a lease and get away from their abuser.…

Salvation Army Beat Fundraising Goal for 2017

Community support from the Foothills helped the Salvation Army with their Christmas campaigns this year. Lieutenant Chad Cole says they beat their fundraising goal and there are toys left over to…

Alberta Firefighters See New Cancer Supports

Workers' compensation guidelines for firefighters now include two reproductive cancers faced by women. Firefighters who contract ovarian and cervical cancer will receive workers' compensation…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Province Bans Spear Hunting

Affordable Housing Task Force Needs Members

Late Entry Into French Immersion Looks Like a Go

Parks Alberta Issues Avalanche Warning for K-Country

First February Council Meeting Gets Underway This Afternoon

Residential Snow Removal Operations Start Again

Missed Call Scam Hitting Albertans

OJ Students Keep Health Top Of Mind

Library Sports New Event to Celebrate Olympics

Okotoks Increases Hours Logged By Nearly 50% At Winter Walk Day

Mini-Hawks Nab Spot In First Ever Elementary Cheer Provincials

MD of Foothills Looking to Change its Name

New Bill Could Help New Parents

Bowl For Kids Sake Registration Now Open

Charges Laid in Connection with Cell Phone Store Incidents

Foothills Comic Con Announces Their First 2018 Guest

Used Book Sale will Support the Okotoks Public Library

Alberta RCMP Remind Motorists Of Distracted Driving Dangers & Consequences

Snow Day For Strathcona-Tweedsmuir

Fish And Wildlife Officers Kill Cougar In Turner Valley

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Art Exhibit "Turgor" by Daniel Evans at the Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Art Exhibit "Pleasing Everybody All the Time" by Manny Blair at Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Green Screen Workshop

17 February 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Okotoks Public Library





Family Day Winter Festival

19 February 2018 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Davisburg Community Hall





Habitat for Humanity Foothills Chapter 5th Annual Online Auction Fundraiser

20 February 2018 12:00 pm - 07 March 2018 8:00 pm

TBA





DivorceCare

20 February 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





GriefShare

21 February 2018 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





Login