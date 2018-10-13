FCIS Working To Make Okotoks More Culturally Aware

Details
Foothills Community Immigrant Services is working to make Okotoks more culturally aware and inclusive.

The organization works to integrate new comers into the community and holds cultural events to make the town more inclusive.

Nancy Risdon, Settlement Coordinator for FCIS, says they have a strong relationship with local groups.

"It's really important that we do a really good job so they refer their friends and family to us. We also have a lot of great community partners that we work with all the time that we refer to, they refer to us, and also through the schools. The families through the administration and teachers at the schools refer them to us if they need some more settlement help outside of the school environment."

Risdon says their volunteer program plays a huge role in the organization.

"The work that we do we could not do without our volunteers. We have about 55 volunteers right now in the Okotoks area and they help with all sorts of integrating events. It's important to note that a lot of our volunteers are newcomers so this gives them an opportunity to give back to the community, so we've got a ton of newcomers that also volunteer back to the community they have settled in."

Those looking for more information on FCIS' services or how to volunteer with the group can call (403) 938-4699 or stop by their office at Bay 2, 87 Elizabeth Street.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

