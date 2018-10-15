FCHS Students Look To Make Grad More Affordable

Grad is an expensive event and a group of students at foothills composite high school are working to make it more affordable.

students who are part of the Comp's business class, came up with the idea to host a silent auction with funds going towards lowering the ticket price for grad.

Carlos Soares, Grade 12 student and event organizer, says they're hoping to get local businesses involved.

"We're calling on local businesses, so basically we're going to do a silent auction. The first week of November is when we need donations in and we're doing things like car baskets, house necessities, tickets to games, whatever can be donated is greatly appreciated, and we'll be auctioning them off during that first week of November."

Soares adds they'll be holding the auction during the week of parent teacher interviews.

"We're going to be doing it at the school. We're going to get a bunch of community leaders together and everybody's going to come down. It's on the week of when we do parent-teacher interviews so parents will be there, and obviously we want to do something for the people who have given too so we'll have advertising up for all the companies who have come together to donate to us."

Those who are interested in making a donation to the silent auction can contact Vince Hunter, Principal of Foothills Composite High School, at (403) 938-6116.

