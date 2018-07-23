Fatal Fall Claims Life In Kananaskis Country

  • Print
Details
A fatal incident in Kananaskis Country over the weekend.

On Saturday, RCMP responded to a call for a back country rescue at Mt. Lipsett.

It was reported a male climber had fallen approximately 200 feet and was unconscious.

When emergency services arrived at the scene the man had succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased.

Police say the 65-year-old man was from BC and had been climbing with another experienced climber at the time of the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

