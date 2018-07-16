Fatal Crash Claims Life Of Motorcycle Driver

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred yesterday afternoon involving a motorcycle and SUV.

RCMP responded to the crash that occurred at the intersection of Highway 552 West and 274 Avenue West in the MD of Foothills around 3:30 p.m.

The 65-year-old male driver of the motorcycle is from Calgary and was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the adult female driver of the suv was transported to hospital to seek assessment for any injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and the investigation is still ongoing, however, alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in this tragic crash.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

