  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

A couple local farm families are receiving some hardware at the Calgary Stampede on Monday, July 9th.

They're handing out their annual BMO Farm Family Awards which recognize families in the Municipal Districts South of Red Deer.

In the MD of Foothills, John and Elizabeth Campbell and Sons with Tullichewan Ranch Ltd. are being honoured, and in Vulcan County, Mitch and Kelsey Honess of M & K Honess farms Ltd. are receiving an award.

Brian & Shelley Rasmussen with the Rasmussen Family Farm will be receiving an award for Wheatland County, and the Rod and Lyle Blades Family of the M.D. of Ranchland with TL Cattle Company Ltd. will be taking home an award as well.

The families are treated to brunch at the awards ceremony where they're presented with a personalized gate sign, and then they're off to the afternoon rodeo with their families.

The BMO Farm Family Awards celebrate those who've taken an innovative approach to growing their business while showing their commitment to traditional western values.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected] 

More Local News

Farm Families Honoured at the Stampede Grounds

A couple local farm families are receiving some hardware at the Calgary Stampede on Monday, July 9th. They're handing out their annual BMO Farm Family Awards which recognize families in the Municipal…

Canadian Blood Services Seeing Drop In Donations

Canadian blood services is hoping to fill appointments at an upcoming clinic in the Foothills. Over the summer CBS typically experiences a drop in donations due to busy schedules and vacations which…

Driver Of Truck That Collided With Humboldt Broncos Bus Arrested And Charged

The driver of the semi truck that collided with the Humbolt Broncos team bus on April 6th been arrested and charged. RCMP announced today that the driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, has been charged with…

Saskatoon Berry Food Fest In Olde Town Okotoks Starts Next Week

Eight businesses in Olde Town Okotoks will be crafting saskatoon berry menu items for the first ever Saskatoon Berry Food Fest next week. Event Coordinator, Katie Fournell, says coming up with a…

A Close Encounter For Earth & Mars

The Planet Mars will make it's closest approach to Earth since 2003 this month. High River Astronomer James Durbano with the Big Sky Astronomical Society says on Friday, July 27 you'll be able to see…

Practicing Sun & Heat Safety At Summer Events

Alberta Health Services wants to make sure we're being safe while enjoying summer events. Taking in outdoor activities means facing higher risks for the harms of sun exposure and heat related…

This Weekend Is Free Fishing Weekend Across Alberta

Residents across Alberta can fish without a licence at no cost to them as the Alberta Government starts its first of two free fishing weekends this year. The goal is to encourage residents to…

Police On The Lookout For Man Evading Custody

The RCMP are collecting tips from locals, involving a man evading custody. His name is Cole Mclean, a 30 year old described as being 5'5, 145 pounds, brown haired, brown eyed and has tattoos on both…

RCMP Wants Residents To Be Wary Of Recent Phone Scam

A new type of phone scam is making its round's around the Foothill's area. Scammers will call private, and business numbers claiming to be a technical support worker from Microsoft. The caller posing…

Evelyn's Employees Suffer Theft

High River Mounties are working on the leads they have hoping to find the person who stole about $500 from a couple of employees at Evelyn's Cafe in during the High River Farmers Market, Thursday,…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login