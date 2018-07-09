Farm Families Honoured at the Stampede Grounds

A couple local farm families are receiving some hardware at the Calgary Stampede on Monday, July 9th.

They're handing out their annual BMO Farm Family Awards which recognize families in the Municipal Districts South of Red Deer.

In the MD of Foothills, John and Elizabeth Campbell and Sons with Tullichewan Ranch Ltd. are being honoured, and in Vulcan County, Mitch and Kelsey Honess of M & K Honess farms Ltd. are receiving an award.

Brian & Shelley Rasmussen with the Rasmussen Family Farm will be receiving an award for Wheatland County, and the Rod and Lyle Blades Family of the M.D. of Ranchland with TL Cattle Company Ltd. will be taking home an award as well.

The families are treated to brunch at the awards ceremony where they're presented with a personalized gate sign, and then they're off to the afternoon rodeo with their families.

The BMO Farm Family Awards celebrate those who've taken an innovative approach to growing their business while showing their commitment to traditional western values.

