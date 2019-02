Family Day on Monday means Okotoks residents can expect Town closures.

All of the Town's office buildings will be closed including the Eco Centre.

The Okotoks Recreation Centre will remain open for activities for the Town's Family Day Unplugged event.

Town facilities will return to their regular hours on Tuesday.

For more information on Family Day Unplugged click here.

