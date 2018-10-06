Ezra Johnson And Team Achromat Top Pledges At Night Steps Fundraiser

Okotoks' Ezra Johnson, his family and Achromat team earned top spot in pledge collections at this year's Night Steps Walk in support of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

Margaret Varty, Community Engagement Coordinator for CNIB, says in spite of the cold weather, participants were motivated to support the cause.

"We had just over 40 participants attend the walk, which was very good considering it was a rather cold night. So, we were happy to see everyone out joining us in raising funds for the CNIB," she said.

Varty says Ezra walked away with a prize in addition to the highest fundraising title.

"The Achromats were our highest fundraiser. So, Ezra Johnson actually won a fitness tracker from the event," she said.

The Achromat team, with Ezra as their captain, raised over $4000 in pledges and donations from the walk on September 29th, and their earlier fundraiser at M&M Market here in Okotoks.

Funds will be utilized toward research and programming, which Ezra regularly benefits from.

