Eyes To The Sky For The Super Blood Wolf Moon

Details
It'll be eyes on the sky Sunday night for the Super Blood Wolf Moon.

The event is a lunar eclipse that will be going to totality, meaning the moon will be covered by the earth's shadow, at 10:12 p.m.

Jennifer Howse, Education Specialist at the Rothney Astrophysical Observatory in Priddis, says the term "super blood" comes from the colour cast on the moon by the earth during the eclipse, while "wolf" has a fun story to it.

"I've been at the observatory for a number of years now and I've been here for three different late night lunar eclipse events and a cool thing happens, when the moon is covered up it scares the coyotes and they start yipping and howling at the moon," she explains. "So you can see where there would be names like the Super Blood Wolf Moon because there's probably a lot of mythology and folklore because it always kind of freaks animals when this sort of stuff is happening in the sky."

Howse says the next lunar phenomena will take place in 2022 due to where the moon is located in its orbit.

"The moon moves around, it goes a little bit higher, a little bit lower, along the orbital plane. It has to actually be lined up perfectly where the earth is between the moon and the sun, and when it lines up perfectly that's how come we see the shadow of the earth on the moon, so it just depends on where the moon is at in its orbit."

The RAO will be open from 8:30p.m.- 11p.m. on Sunday for a viewing of the lunar eclipse.

For more information click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

