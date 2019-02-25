Extreme Temperatures Expected To Continue

Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks residents hoping for relief from a frigid February will have a brief reprieve from polar temperatures mid-week before extreme cold returns this weekend.

Kyle Fougere, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the cold snap will last another few days.

"We've got this arctic air mass, that has been over the prairies for most of the month. We had a brief reprieve as cold air kind of backed out of Alberta, for a little bit there. But now it has come back in for the next day or two," Fougere said.

Fougere says the cold snap should let up on Wednesday with a possible high of minus 5. The warmer weather won't last long, as the same arctic air is expected to return by the weekend.

"We're gonna have this cold just for a day or two," Fougere said. "By Wednesday it should warm up. I think today and next weekend if anyone's traveling just to make sure that they have a kit in their vehicle to stay warm in case there's an emergency."

Fougere adds that we can expect the cold temperatures to keep up for the first few weeks of March.

"Normal this time of year is to have a high of around 0, and a low of around minus 11. For most of the month of February we've been well below normal. It looks like that's going to stay the case for the first couple weeks in March. Hopefully by mid-March we'll return to normal conditions."

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

