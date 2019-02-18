Extreme Cold Causes Power Line To Snap In Local Neighbourhood

Some Okotoks residents got a rude awakening last Monday after the extreme cold temperatures caused a secondary power line to snap.

Communications Advisor for Fortis Alberta, Kevin Haslbeck, says they were able to rectify the problem in a short period of time.

"They had to isolate the power, and by doing so, that was taking out power to 22 customers in the area, so they could safely make the repairs. So, between 7:21, they were able to make the repairs by 7:55, and have all customers back up by then," he said.

Haslbeack says while this isn't common, extreme cold and winds can put extra tension on power lines.

"The recent cold snap conditions were right for at least one instance the line did snap due to the extra tension that's put on the line. It's typically amplified by any wind that can start the line vibrating, or in certain cases galloping, and that extra movement will increase the tension on the line, and in rare circumstances, it can snap," he said.

He adds because this was a secondary line, the voltage was lower than that of a primary line.

Fortis reminds residents to report any down line to 310- WIRE immediately, and to stay at least ten meters away for safety purposes.

