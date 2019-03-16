Extra Support Appreciated By Food Bank As Demands Rise

Details
It was a celebration at the Okotoks Food Bank on Friday.

The food bank was joined by members from the Foothills AIM Society and KidSport Okotoks in showing their appreciation for support from the Calgary Roughnecks. The lacrosse team has partnered up with the Okotoks Chamber of Commerce to benefit the three groups at their game on Apr. 13.

Pamela Morgan, Executive Director of the Okotoks Food Bank, says the boost from the large organization is greatly appreciated.

"It's wonderful they want to help. I don't want to say no to anyone who wants to help feed our community. I feel really blessed that we're being looked out for in this manner."

The extra contributions are greatly appreciated by the food bank as Morgan explains the group has seen an increase in demand.

"The need for food for January and February has certainly been more than what we had January and February 2018. Fortunately, we were in a good spot. We had raised so much money and physical food donations over the Christmas season that I'm not worried yet. I will be worried if this need continues, if it doesn't slow down or drop over the next couple of months."

Morgan attributes this to continued economic pressures.

When it comes to what's currently needed by the food bank, monetary donations are always appreciated as they allow the organization to purchase exactly what they need in bulk. For physical donations, Morgan is hoping for canned fish and meat, cereal, and boxes of cookies.

