Expanded Season & Seating At Seaman Stadium For 2019

Just over four months until the boys of summer are back at Seaman Stadium.

Last year, like in 2017, each game was a sell out and this year fans will have more opportunities to find themselves a seat for the games.

Angie Cox, Special Events and Community Relations Coordinator for the Okotoks Dawgs, says fans will notice a few changes at the stadium.

"As anyone who drove past the stadium probably noticed, there was construction going on for the anticipated section 111, so we now have that completed, it's on the first base side. We've also expanded our first base patio and we currently have construction going on in the washrooms at the stadium. We're doing a reconfiguration which will allow for more washroom facilities within the existing buildings."

Cox says aside from expanded seating, fans will also enjoy an expanded season.

"We have an expanded season. In the past we have had 24 games and going forward we'll have 28 home games. I think our fans will be excited about that," she explains. "It's such a quick season so having a little bit of an expanded season will give our fans that much more time to come out to the stadium and have a lot of fun."

The gates at Seaman Stadium will open for the first home game of the season May 31 when the Dawgs host the Edmonton Prospects.

The Dawgs family will get together in a few weeks for their 12th annual fundraiser and awards banquet at the Foothills Centennial Centre on Feb. 2.

For ticket information call the Dawgs' office at (403) 262- DAWG (3294).

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]