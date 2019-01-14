Details
Category: Local News

Just over four months until the boys of summer are back at Seaman Stadium.

Last year, like in 2017, each game was a sell out and this year fans will have more opportunities to find themselves a seat for the games.

Angie Cox, Special Events and Community Relations Coordinator for the Okotoks Dawgs, says fans will notice a few changes at the stadium.

"As anyone who drove past the stadium probably noticed, there was construction going on for the anticipated section 111, so we now have that completed, it's on the first base side. We've also expanded our first base patio and we currently have construction going on in the washrooms at the stadium. We're doing a reconfiguration which will allow for more washroom facilities within the existing buildings."

Cox says aside from expanded seating, fans will also enjoy an expanded season.

"We have an expanded season. In the past we have had 24 games and going forward we'll have 28 home games. I think our fans will be excited about that," she explains. "It's such a quick season so having a little bit of an expanded season will give our fans that much more time to come out to the stadium and have a lot of fun."

The gates at Seaman Stadium will open for the first home game of the season May 31 when the Dawgs host the Edmonton Prospects.

The Dawgs family will get together in a few weeks for their 12th annual fundraiser and awards banquet at the Foothills Centennial Centre on Feb. 2.

For ticket information call the Dawgs' office at (403) 262- DAWG (3294).

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Expanded Season & Seating At Seaman Stadium For 2019

Just over four months until the boys of summer are back at Seaman Stadium. Last year, like in 2017, each game was a sell out and this year fans will have more opportunities to find themselves a seat…

Okotoks Ranked 2nd in the Province for Sustainable Spending

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business ranked Okotoks second in Alberta in terms of Sustainable Spending from 2006-2016. 182 Alberta municipalities were ranked, with Nobleford surpassing…

Intersection Safety Is January Focus For RCMP

Alberta RCMP are taking a focus on intersection safety this month. In 2016, police say the most frequently identified driver errors that lead to collisions took place at intersections. Errors…

New Programs In The Works For Rowan House This Year

Coming off the heels of a seasonal bump in shelter demand from early January, the Rowan House Society has been looking into new ways to engage the Foothills community both in regards to shelter…

Alberta Liberals Denounce Police Carding

The Alberta Liberal Party is taking a stance towards the practice of police carding, which they say is unfairly representing and targeting racial minorities. In a recent news release on the Alberta…

Cold Snaps Expected in the Coming Weeks

Foothills residents have enjoyed a fairly mild Winter so far. January is usually the coldest month of the year, but we've seen positive temperatures in the double digits with relatively little…

Continued Use Of Storm Ponds Prompts Another Safety Reminder

The warm weather and community awareness has prompted another reminder from the Okotoks Fire Department regarding storm ponds. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says he's concerned about residents…

Yellow Vest Protests Still Going Strong in the Foothills

Almost a month after their first event, Yellow Vest protesters gathered outside of town hall, holding signs and flags displaying their distaste for both the Federal and Provincial governments. The…

Ukrainian Culture Highlighted at Granary Road

Ukrainian culture is deep rooted in Alberta, with the Foothills being no exception. Alberta has the second highest Ukrainian population in Canada next to Ontario with an estimated 332,180 Ukrainian…

Xmas Cleanup Safety

With the new year upon us and the lull from the holidays over, it's time to start taking down holiday decorations and residents of Okotoks should be aware of safe ladder use and proper removal and…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login