Exchanging Valentine's Day Cards & Smiles; Students Visit Seniors

Seniors at Sandstone Lodge felt the love yesterday from students from Ecole Good Shepherd School.

Madame Dayna Cole's Grade 2 class crafted Valentine's Day cards then spent the afternoon hand delivering them to the residents and hanging out at the Lodge.

Arlene Krentz, Recreation Volunteer Coordinator at Sandstone Lodge, says it's great to work with the school.

"It's a special day for sure. Many of them enjoy the kids so we've kind of aligned ourselves with the Montessori Academy and Ecole Good Shepherd School. We have visits at different times of the year that they come out and sometimes they play games, sometimes they do some floor curling, sometimes the kids come in and perform for them. It's definitely a great relationship we try to nurture throughout the year."

Krentz says the visits are beneficial for both the children and the seniors.

"I think it's important for kids to get to know our seniors and to respect them and hear their stories. For many of the kids this is important. Lots of them don't have the same connection with their grandparents or great grandparents for distance and all kids of reasons, so I think this is really important for our youth, and for our seniors they have a purpose so this is great."

She adds it's a great to see the children show respect for the seniors and put smiles on their faces.

When the visit wrapped up at Sandstone Lodge, many of the students proclaimed they want to comeback and deliver Valentine's Day cards again in the future.

