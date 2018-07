High River Mounties are working on the leads they have hoping to find the person who stole about $500 from a couple of employees at Evelyn's Cafe in during the HIgh River Farmers Market, Thursday, July 5.

Police say the crook also stole a set of car keys, and the car they belonged to, but it was found a block away, none the worse for wear.

Police say the cash and keys were stolen from the employee's break room at Evelyn's.