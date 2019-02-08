Environment Canada Says Cold Will Stick Around For A While

The deep freeze we've experienced in the Foothills over the past week has set some new records for temperatures, according to Environment Canada.

Dan Kulak, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says this past Monday hit a new record for minimum daily temperatures.

"February third, we had the second coldest minimum in the period record going back to 1990, that was minus 26 and-a-half, February fourth had a new daily record for minimum temperature at minus 27, and the fifth, number two on the all-time list at minus 29 point 5," he said.

Kulak says although it's looking to warm up early next week, we may be in for a longer stretch of cold.

"Our seven day forecast goes out to next Wednesday, and we do have a minus four, perhaps, by that time. The longer term trend is suggesting that we might have close to two weeks of temperatures not getting above zero. I think we're in the cold air for a little while here, the deepest part of cold air typically lasts ten days to two weeks, and we're about one week in, so we might be looking at a little bit of a prolonged stretch of cold weather," he said.

Kulak says we should see some relief from the frigid temps by early next week, with the forecast showing a high of -4 for next Monday or Tuesday.

