Enhancements On The Way Downstream From Bow River

Outdoor enthusiasts downstream from the Bow River will soon be able to enjoy some enhancements to the 52 kilometre stretch from Fish Creek to Wyndam-Carseland Provincial Parks.

The province of Alberta intends to invest two million dollars into creating a network of five access points along the stretch that are user friendly and safe.

Some upgrades have been completed already, including signage and kiosks, and new washroom facilities at McKinnon flats. Additional enhancements will include rebuilding the McKinnon flats access road, improved access at Legacy Island and enhanced parking at Johnson's Island.

The goal is to support and enhance recreation on the Bow River, and benefit local guiding and business, such as fish and tackle shops.

