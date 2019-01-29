EMS Provide More Details On School Bus Rollover

Details
EMS have provided a few more details about the school bus rollover near High River on Monday afternoon.

At around 3:15 p.m., EMS responded to the scene at 690th Avenue and 136th Street south of High River where a school bus had rolled onto its side.

Three people from the bus were transported to different hospitals.

EMS say a teenage girl who had numerous serious but non life threatening injuries was on her way via ambulance to hospital in High River but was then taken by STARS to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

A teenage boy was taken to High River Hospital by ambulance with varying non-life threatening injuries.

A man with serious but non-life threatening injuries was taken to Foothills Medical Centre by ambulance.

All patients are said to be in stable condition.

The remaining passengers were not injured.

