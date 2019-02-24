Elections Alberta Says Meech Can't Run In Livingstone-Macleod

The Alberta Party's Tim Meech, is in the same trouble as Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel.

Meech, who's the Party's candidate, here in the Livingstone-Macleod riding, was added to the list of candidates ineligible to run in this Spring's provincial election because Elections Alberta says he was late filing disclosure paperwork around campaign financing.

Elections Alberta says anyone who fails to meet the deadlines can't run for office for five years, which would mean neither Meech or Mandel could run in the next provincial election either because of the Province's four year election cycles.

Meech will join Mandel and a handful of other candidates in court Friday, February 22, as they look to fight the ban.