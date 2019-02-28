Economic Development Manager Talks Growth in 2019

Details
Category: Local News

 

Okotoks residents got a chance to meet the town's economic development team at the Okotoks & District Chamber of Commerce February Luncheon.

One of the speakers, and host of the Q&A was Angela Groeneveld; Economic Development Manager with the Town of Okotoks.

Groeneveld joined the town as Economic Devolvement Manager in late 2018, lending 20 years of entrepreneur experience, as well as a background in economic development, having worked in High River following the 2013 flood and Fort McMurray after the 2017 wildfires.

"The number one thing that these business owners need to be doing is narrow down what they offer. What are their products and services, get very clear on that. Don't try to be all to everybody. So much money can get wasted in marketing. If you're marketing to the wrong people or the same people all the time, you're not going to see an increase in your sales."

She says another tactic local business owners can adopt is extending their reach to outside of Okotoks by appealing to potential customers in surrounding areas such as South Calgary.

Okotoks Town Council approved the Economic Development plan in December of 2018.

 

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

