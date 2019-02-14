École Beausoleil is Officially Open

Details
Okotoks' newest school is officially open.

Last night, teachers, students, parents, and town officials gathered in the auditorium of École Beausoleil to attend its official opening ceremony.

The school was founded in 2005 with just 11 students, and was originally run out of a single room in Big Rock School.

Now, 14 years later, Beausoleil is a school of its own with a brand new building.

The ceremony was held in its spacious gymnasium, with several speakers, one of them being Mayor Bill Robertson, who did his best to deliver a speech entirely in French.

École Beausoleil 2

Principal Ginette Beaulieu says the new K-12 school will present families to opportunity to reconnect with the French language, as many families opted out of French programs in the past due to lack of facilities and availability.

The school provides ample space for students to attend through their entire grade school career, with room to keep higher grades separated from the much younger ones.

Principal Beaulieu encourages any parents whose kids may be interested to visit the new facility to explore the many options Beausoleil has to offer.

 

