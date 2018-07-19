Eco Centre Offers Variety Of Specialty Recycling Options

The Town of Okotoks offers a variety of recycling initiatives and is hoping to see their popularity increase.

Specialized recycling options at the Eco Centre include: single use coffee machine pods (K-cups, Tassimo pods, Nespresso pods), books for their book exchange, household hazardous waste, styrofoam, propane tanks, textiles, residential light bulbs, printers and toners, pumps and triggers, plastic bags, plastic containers, papers, cardboard, metals, and glass.

Paul Lyons, Waste Services Manager for the Town, says utilizing these different options will lead to a decline in materials heading to the landfill.

"We will have more space than is currently projected for the long term future of not just Okotoks but the region. It will also help us in having space as the town grows that we will still have capacity and be able to manage whatever waste that we have."

According to Lyons, it looks like the Town is on track to be near their target of 80 per cent waste diversion from the landfill by 2020.

Lyons says they're hoping to see more residents utilize these options.

"For residents who know about these programs yes they're using it. The Town of Okotoks is working on additional communication strategies to address some of these as well so we hope that over time more residents will be aware and will choose to participate in these initiatives."

Residents curious about whether a specific item can be recycled or not and other waste collection updates can download the Town's free Okotoks Waste app.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]